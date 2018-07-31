A bench to remember Cambrian world-class swimmer? It fits the ‘tapestry’ of the town he loved

Why would a place of rest honor the memory of someone who was almost always in constant motion?
For anyone who really knew the late David Yudovin of Cambria, the July 26 installation of an East Village memorial bench in his honor makes total sense, despite the fact that he was a perpetual-motion, internationally lauded open-water swimmer and all-around good guy.
Now, we can all remember David as we relax on special seating designed, created and now dedicated in his memory.
The bas relief carving on the mahogany bench’s back reveals three powerful swimmers swimming — two dolphins flanking David as he strokes through the water one more time.
The design captures the energy of the swim and the bond between the three mammals in the sea.
After all, David spent a good portion of his life in the water, often swimming alongside dolphins and other marine creatures. He was the first to swim across more than three dozen open-water channels around the world. He was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame as an honor open-water swimmer, commemorating his nearly four decades in the sport.
When he wasn’t working out in his garage exercise studio, he probably was taking a quick “prone-paddle workout” from San Simeon Cove to Leffingwell Landing, or challenging the ocean from Catalina Island to Palos Verdes, or conquering yet another ocean channel that nobody had ever swum across before.
But David also knew how to chill … sitting on the Yudovins’ sailboat … or in their ocean-view Cambria home, guitar in hand, salmon on the barbie and beloved wife Beth by his side.
He’d also relax briefly post-swim during their frequent visits to far-flung foreign lands, soaking up the similarities and differences in the locations, customs and the people.
David would have loved his bench with the same passion he loved life, his wife, flamenco and jazz, good conversations, top-quality fish, seafood and sushi, and, most of all, helping people and his hometown.
He was an avid supporter of the North Coast Ocean Rescue Team and a co-founder of its Pier to Point Paddle, with this year’s fundraiser event to be held on Sept. 22.
The Yudovins helped raise money to build Cambria’s new library. Together, they drove the Cambria Bus to transport senior citizens and the housebound to lunch, the doctor or the farmer’s market.
They were dogged fundraisers for cancer research at City of Hope and for leukemia research. (David had survived a heart attack and leukemia, you see, so he understood the need.)
Most of all, he helped other swimmers, one on one, in groups and through his mentorship with organizations like the Hall of Fame.
But a bench?
A year ago, Beth was inspired by Jay Burbank’s dolphin bench on Fiscalini Ranch. “I could see David in there, swimming with the dolphins,” she said.
Jay sent her to artist Phil Hauser, who perfected the design. Phil then sent her to woodworking genius David Plumb, whom the Yudovins had known for years because the two Davids would get together to play guitar duets. Beautify Cambria got permission for the bench’s location from property owner Peter Nelson and business owners Oz Barron and Kris Gregson of Ball & Skein & More.
So, on July 26, Beth was surrounded there by the artisans who created the bench and others who knew, respected and loved her late husband.
“This bench fits in with the tapestry of the town David loved so much,” she said with tears in her eyes.
Love is a huge part of the bench, as it is in so many other memorial benches along the North Coast. Every bench reflects the respect and love people had for the person being honored. And each bench provides respite, comfort and a bit of love for those who provided the bench and those who sit there.
As Allan Desmond said after Beth dedicated the bench, “this is a place of love now,” because it captures the love David had for the sea, swimming, his wife, friends and family, his community and his causes.
“Some people who sit here will fall in love,” Desmond said of the bench. “I’m sure of it.”
