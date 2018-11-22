Cambrian letters to the editor: November 22, 2018

Please pick up after your dog
What does it take to get irresponsible dog owners to pick up their dog feces and not leave it behind for others to do the job for them
Also, it is not cute to pick up after your dog, only to put it in a plastic bag and leave it for others to find. It is solely your responsibility.
Apart from being unsightly, dog feces is harmful to pets, people and the environment. Dog feces can contain whipworms, hookworms, roundworms, tapeworms, parvo and corona viruses, giardiasis, salmonellos, cryptosporidiosis and campylobacteriosis. All of these diseases, when left unattended, can eventually end up in our water systems.
So you might think about this the next time you drink a glass of water.
I believe that if the above does not scare the poop out of you, then nothing will. Pick up your waste!
Rita Burton, Cambria
Comments