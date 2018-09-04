Cambria Historical Museum thanks Pinedorado participants, invites community to future events

The Cambria Historical Museum: Still Going Strong Since 2008! That was the theme of our entry in the Pinedorado Parade on Saturday, Sept. 1. Pinedorado has been going strong 70 years, since 1948, when the Lions initiated the festivities to entertain the children of the area who were returning to school… after Labor Day back then.
Thanks to John Avila of Hanford, who offered to drive his 1922 Model T Ford and transport board members in his beautifully decorated car. Thanks to all the other board members who walked alongside the vehicle and distributed candy to onlookers on Main Street — again going well beyond their many duties.
You can see them in action as they work with other dedicated volunteers, giving tours in the museum, working in the Heirloom Gardens and doing all the tasks to make our events so successful. You may have been with us for the annual Heritage Day in May, and you won’t want to miss the Harvest Festival on the museum grounds.
Save the Date: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 13, with no admission charge for all the fun. Details will be in the Oct. 5 column, online and in published ads! Save the date for an extra special event on Sunday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., which will benefit museum operations and moving the 1881 school house from west village to the historic area.
By popular request, we have re-instituted the guided walking tour of historic areas in the East Village, with anecdotes and information by docents stationed at strategic points.. Many will remember how entertaining and informative it was when Cambria’s resident rancher/historian, Dawn Dunlap, gave the tour, before she assumed state level responsibilities for the Native Daughters of the Golden West.
Reservations are required with payment of $25 per person (children under 5 $12) in advance, at the museum or on our website. Admission includes a complimentary dessert afterward in the garden at Robin’s Restaurant. Groups of 10 will be escorted from the museum every half hour beginning at 11 a.m. and should take about 1 1/2 hour. Because of time constraints and logistics, attendees may add their own tour of the museum, green space and the old Santa Rosa Chapel.
Another tradition has been adopted by Beautify Cambria, which partners with us to sponsor Squibbing Day, meeting at the museum on Sunday, Sept. 9 at noon to walk about, pick up trash and stop for refreshments. The fun is done at 3 p.m., but let’s keep that tradition alive on a daily basis!
The concept originated with Louise and Paul Squibb, who lived in the fine Victorian on Burton Drive and tidied up the village they loved as much, as we all do.
Here are other events coming up at the Historical Museum:
The latest speaker in the series in our parlor, Carina Monica Montoya, author of four books printed by Arcadia Publishing, is scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. She will do a presentation about the Pacific Coast Highway in California. Highway One, “A true modern marvel, its unique and extraordinary construction allows easy access to some of the country’s most famous and historic places and picturesque sights … between Ventura and Humboldt Counties.”
Join now for a family membership of $30, or a business membership of $100, and enjoy a year’s worth of free admittance to such events, and discounts. Your financial support helps keep our doors open.
Located at 2251 Center Street at Burton Drive, the museum and book store are staffed by volunteers on from 1-4 p.m., Friday through Sunday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. The heirloom gardens and backyard nursery are open all day, every day. For more information, call 805-927-2891, go to cambriahistoricalsociety.com or at facebook.com/cambriahistoricalsociety.
Comments