Cambrian letters to the editor: August 30, 2018

Oppose CSD rate increases
I recently received a letter from the Cambria Community Services District board announcing a public hearing on raising water, sustainable water facility and sewer rates. I have experienced a rise in fees from the CCSD over the past three years of about 65 percent.
That’s an average of 22 percent per year.
The average inflation for the U.S. over the past three years is 2.4 percent per year. The board has put the town in debt to the tune of tens of millions of dollars over the last three-plus years, and has nothing but a crumbling infrastructure and a water treatment plant that doesn’t fulfill requirements to show for it. This is the acme of fiscal irresponsibility, in my opinion. To allow the board to gouge more of our money from us is not only to condone past irresponsibility, but to encourage more.
I urge the customers of CCSD to take a few minutes from your day to file forms of opposition or write letters of opposition to the rate increases. Be sure to include your name, signature, address (county parcel #) and your clear opposition to the proposal.
Otherwise, don’t complain.
John D. Zinke, Cambria
No CHD endorsement
Several people have asked me which candidates I am endorsing for the Cambria Community Healthcare District. I will not be endorsing anyone since I will be working with whoever wins.
Shirley Bianchi, Cambria
