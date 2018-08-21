Cambrian letters to the editor: August 23, 2018

Support Mileur for CCHD
During the upcoming election, voters in Cambria can do something great – vote for Dr. Laurie Mileur as a board member on the Cambria Community Healthcare District.
Mileur is qualified for this position. She has a Ph.D. in exercise physiology from the University of Utah and is a registered dietitian. She brings four decades of experience as a hospital clinician, educator and research professor. Importantly for any local government entity, she can also help with funding; she has years of experience as a grant writer, grant recipient and reviewer for the National Institutes of Health.
Mileur will make an immediate positive impact and will hit the ground running. She not only brings an extensive understanding of healthcare systems but a detailed understanding of the CCHD. She is an active member of the CCHD Healthcare Advocacy Committee, which played a major role in expanding local medical and dental services for the residents of Cambria and the surrounding areas served by the CCHD. She is actively engaged in the business of the CCHD, including a comprehensive collaboration with other concerned community members to study the CCHD’s financial situation and develop reasonable cost-saving strategies to end deficit spending.
Mileur’s vocation as a health care professional is hard earned and long standing, born of genuine passion and care for the well being of her community. Fortunately for us, we can make sure that Laurie’s deep understanding and breadth of knowledge of real world health care issues will help us all. I will be voting for Dr. Mileur, and I urge you all to do the same.
Chris Lewi, Cambria
