Cambrian letters to the editor: August 16, 2018

Support for CCHD candidate trio
Bill Rice, Dr. Laurie Mileur and Iggy Fedoroff are all running for Cambria Community Healthcare District Board seats in November.
They are truly a dream team, and we are lucky to have them running. Fedoroff is a retired Air Force Lt. Col. who has spent a career in the Air Force and then private industry as a problem solver. He is an expert in getting things done.
Rice spent a career as a finance expert. He retired as the CFO for a large medical plan in the San Diego area. He has a MBA and is also a CPA. He is an expert on financial matters.
Mileur has spent her professional life in the healthcare industry and understands the industry from a policy-making perspective. Her PhD put her in the position of developing, teaching and implementing health industry programs and she will be perfect for implementing changes and development within our heath care district.
The CCHD has been deficit spending for years, its budget is unbalanced, there is rampant money wasting, and now it wants you to vote for a big assessment to your property tax bill to add to their wasteful spending. Let’s get a board of reliable experts for this important board.
Vote no on the tax assessment, and vote yes for these three candidates.
Brian Griffin, Cambria
Mileur a strong CCHD candidate
I have a good feeling. What’s the good feeling all about? The good feeling is that we Cambrians have a really outstanding candidate to vote for in the upcoming election for Cambria Community Health District (CCHD) board of trustees.
Her name is Laurie Mileur, or should I say Dr. Laurie Mileur. She has a PhD in Exercise Physiology, is a registered dietitian, has 40 years of experience as a clinician, educator and research professor, to mention only a few of her qualifications. I feel really good that she is willing to help make Cambria not only a beautiful place but also a healthy place to live.
It is great to have someone who has spent her professional life working to help people live happier and healthier lives is running for the CCHD board to help us Cambrians in the same way.
In addition to Mileur’s qualifications for CCHD director, I know her to be a clear-thinking, hard–working, caring individual. My wife and I have known her for the past five years. She has a strong desire to help make Cambria the best place it can be. On that note, I have one last thing to say to my fellow Cambrians: To have someone with Laurie’s experience pulling for us will make me feel great.
Mark Bonnard, Cambria
Mileur to bring insight to CCHD
I know Laurie Mileur from her insightful essays in The Cambrian on health district issues, particularly regarding cutting administrative waste. I am also aware of her involvement in recruiting new medical personnel to Cambria, which is much needed. Her husband and I serve together on the local couples dance club board, and they strike me as a couple very committed to Cambria’s well being. I totally support Laurie Mileur’s candidacy based on her excellent qualifications and intelligent policy proposals.
There will be many opportunities to meet Mileur at neighborhood gatherings in the coming weeks, and I encourage you to attend on to hear her thoughts on the CCHD.
William Seavey, Cambria
Please support local theater
I would like to strongly encourage everyone who loves good theatre and great music to attend the current show at Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre.
“And The World Goes Round” is a breezy musical review featuring the songs of the multi-award-winning duo John Kander and Fred Ebb. You may not know their names, but you know their songs from hit Broadway shows and movie musicals like “Cabaret,” “Chicago” and “New York, New York.”
The cast of five singers really show their chops in a whole gamut of musical numbers. From contemplative love songs to laugh-out-loud comedic ditties, this show has it all. And they do it with live musical accompaniment from a six-piece band. There are lots of local places where one can hear rock music, folk music, country music.... But for showtunes, you need to get yourself to CCAT.
Robert Tieman, Cambria
