Cambrian letters to the editor: August 9, 2018

Support the Allied Arts Association
Hello all you fabulous locals (and anyone here visiting)! We really need to support the Cambria Allied Arts Association before they cease to exist.
They put on such a funny and impressive show Saturday night – but the beautiful theater had way too many empty seats.
I realize the Old Grammar School still looks the way it did 40 years ago ... until you step inside! The artwork is terrific. It’s an enjoyable place even before the show starts to sip wine, see old friends and just take it all in.
The talented musicians and gifted cast blew me away. We are so fortunate to have a theater like this right here in our little town.
Please go join in on the fun. Music and theater contribute to making Cambria the unique town that we all love. Let’s all support them and see how wonderful our combined efforts become!
Gail McBride, Harmony
Thank you for supporting our thrift store
Gratitude is the name of the game. Community Presbyterian Church of Cambria Thrift Shop is very thankful for the outpouring of Monday mornings’ donations, and also for all the eager shoppers at our three sales per year. We are back in donation mode again after completing a successful summer sale.
Joy was felt by those who experienced that special find for two high school shoppers who found perfectly fitting stylish formal dresses for an upcoming event. For many of us that will be an unforgettable thrift shop memory. Also, the October Scarecrow Festival crew fulfilled many of their clothing and accessory needs. In general, shoppers are thrilled with their bargains.
From the sale of the donations - clothing, tools, electronics, books, furniture, housewares - we contribute 25 percent back to local and county service organizations: American Legion Post 432, our Post 432 Women’s Auxiliary, Camp Ocean Pines, CCC community buses, Salvation Army, Senior Nutrition, a SLO county women’s shelter, Wycliffe Bible Translation, Zozu Water project in Africa and various other outreach organizations within Cambria.
With heartfelt gratitude, we thank the donors, the shoppers and all the dedicated thrift shop workers. All glory to God.
Carol Frane, Kathi Rippi, Pat Sturcke, and Dave Wierenga, thrift shop management team
