Cambrian letters to the editor, August 2, 2018

Fire department response
This letter responds to “Incorrect On Fire Department” (Cambrian, 6/28/18). Explanations are presented regarding combining the Community Health District within the Community Services District fire department. This evolution results in: improved flexibility , less overhead and with Cambria Cal-Fire, no need for “new taxes.”
1. Major funding sources are: biannual health care property taxes, biannual fire assessment property taxes, health care insurance and insurance co-pays for calls. What about a grant?
2. CCHD board members would not be needed. All CCHD duplicative functions such as finance, maintenance, services and “human resources” would be consolidated to one each within the CCSD. Seven responders needed per healthcare call?
3. The CCHD transferred paramedics need not be trained firefighters . Their services would be same as fire department paramedics, and the budget including compensation managed by the CCSD.
4. The CCSD fire department service district and tax base would incorporate the previous larger CCHD service area.
5. This restructuring has healthcare resources for fire department volunteers, which could lead to trained entry-level firefighters. A former neighbor and CCHD paramedic was also a fire department volunteer. Perks motivate volunteering.
Werner Koch, Cambria
Hasta luego, Cambria
Hasta luego, Cambria. I lived in Cambria since 1987 and raised to beautiful daughters here, Cielo and Esperanza.
I purchased plots in the beautiful cemetery. As I celebrate my diamond birthday, “75,” you never know what life has in store for you. The wonderful friends and neighbors I’ve had the honor to work with, many, many families here and on the central coast.
The “ranch” where I learned to love the outdoors, which lead us to walk on the “Grand Canyon,” my husband Lawrence and myself walking to the ocean, sitting, breathing, watching the water sparkle. I will treasure the beach and the Fourth of July. I hope to live near my children in Benicia. Thanks to all the great shops we have and had in the past. Working at the “Fudge Shop” really let me know so many folks. So, hasta liege means until next time. Adios a todos mis amigos y amistades. Que Dios Los Bendigo. God bless you.
La Señora Natalia Calderon, Cambria
