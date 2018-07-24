Cambrian letters to the editor, July 26, 2018

Thanks for your turkey-trot treat
Many thanks to Kathe Tanner for her tribute to our wonderful turkeys. They have provided much entertainment for me as I observed them from my second-story perch.
On occasions, they form a synchronized march, covering the street in a slow and most dignified tempo. This is followed by fidgeting drivers. It’s where Spencer Street meets the 405.
On a more tender note, I have witnessed the protective care of a lame bird that was part of the group. When they came through our neighborhood, I wondered how that bird had survived over a period of two or three years. One day, I happened to see two hens stay behind the group to protect the lame bird. They stayed with their charge all the way.
I also have seen the ballet created by a rather large number of fanned tails. It was a combination of incredible beauty and monumental pride.
These turkeys should be our official village birds.
Again, thank you Kathe, for your turkey-trot treat.
Ruth Fleming, Cambria
Higher fees are ‘Cuckoo’
Fellow Cambrians: In regard to the ever increasing price of calling myself a “Cambrian.”
My experience over the years has convinced me that meaningful changes are most encouraged via the “power of the purse.”
An open checkbook, I have found fuels negligence and contempt and rampant swampgrass growth.
It is time, I think, to clip the wings of the Cuckoo, and we all know what this bird does with its eggs.
“Just say what?”
Geoff Palmer, Cambria
Thank you, from the Moon family
The Moon family would like to thank our wonderful town, friends and visitors that contributed to The Moon Fundraiser a few weeks ago.
The continual support for us is unbelievable and will help Jan get some help with Earl so she can recharge. The “Dream Team” that organized the rummage sale is the same group that have always been there for anyone in need in Cambria.
Our support started right after Earl’s accident, which friends getting our house handicapped accessed, a shed for Earl’s equipment, spin-a-thon at Gym One, succulent sale at Grow Nursery with help from The Cactus and Succulent Club in SLO, tree work, gas cards, Castle friends donating sick work hours for Earl, friends volunteering to come to our house to stretch Earl, anonymous money sent to us, our dear nurse friend creating heart rock sculptures for Chamber’s Gallery, bringing us food, water for our tanks and I could go on and on.
If I were to list everyone’s names that have helped us, it would take up most of The Cambrian.
Earl has had quite a few hospital stays lately, but he is a fighter, and our daughter Skyler, also a fighter, has been clean of cancer for almost three years now.
We have the best friends in the world and live in the best town in the world. We thank and love you all.
Jan, Earl, Westin and Skyler Moon, Cambria
