Cambrian letters to the editor, June 28, 2018

Main fire protection — no new taxes
This memo informs 53 percent losers who voted "yes" for the Measure A-18 fire tax (Tribune, 6/7/28). The CCSD directors are district advocates. There is no motivation to properly manage public resources and save for cycling economics or reduced funds because of periodic drought restrictions.
The current number of firefighters including volunteers can be maintained by combining the duplicative Cambria Health Care District into the CCSD fire department. Existing double property taxes are resources. Is the CCSD seeking new grants?
This author, with private industry experience, presented an additional CCSD cost savings checklist in seven areas (Cambrian 5/17/18). Historically, the CHCD was funded by tax payers in 1985 when Cambria had only a "CCSD Fire Protection District" (formed 1976).
Now mature fire protection and health services are provided by our certified fire department, Cambria "Cal Fire" and nearby fire departments. Hence, Measure A-18 was rejected.
Despite the total rationale, CCSD and CHCD "tunnel visions" will likely result in proposed additional water/sewer rates and a tax increase on the November ballot. Watch for scare propaganda.
Werner Koch, Cambria
Oppose proposed CSD rate hikes
We, the community, need to scrutinize the proposed Cambria Community Service District rate hikes. I fear that the CCSD administration and some members of the board are more intent on getting these rate hikes passed than on getting them right.
Granted, we are impacted by years of CCSD inaction, which can, in large part, be attributed to community apathy, misinformation and parsimony.
Nonetheless, I am concerned that the budget and the figures upon which the proposed hikes are based reflect bias, are misleading and inaccurate.
It’s troubling that the company that was hired to draw up the proposed rate hikes, Bartle Wells Associates, seems dependent on figures that the CCSD supplied — especially since the CCSD is the entity that hired them and to whom they are beholden.
Before we agree to pay any rate hikes, let’s make sure the hikes don’t reflect a bloated, imprudent and unaudited budget.
If we don’t want the same old "same old" or "déjà vu all over again," let’s press the pause button, scrutinize the CCSD, reset priorities, get involved… and get it right.
Donald Archer, Cambria
