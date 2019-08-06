Cambria’s famed jazz couple to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a concert

Charlie and Sandi Shoemake with Charlie’s vibraphone. Photo by Joe Johnston 11-07-14 jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Most couples celebrate significant anniversaries with each other, friends and family, and that’s just what nationally lauded Cambria musicians Charlie and Sandi Shoemake plan to do Sunday, Aug. 11.

They’re celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with their fans, by hosting two special performances, “Sixty Years of Music, Marriage and Magic,” the latest in their 28-year series of regular or occasional local performances.

Concert times are at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Harmony Café, 824 Main St.

There’s a $10 minimum, and food/wine are available for purchase. Tickets are $20 per performance, $10 for students. For reservations, contact Shoemake at charlie@talsanmusic.com or 805-927-0179.

The Shoemakes’ actual anniversary date is Aug. 6, but, as Charlie Shoemake said, “the concerts have always been on Sundays.”

Backing the vibraphonist and his singer wife will be Luther Hughes whom Shoemake calls “our favorite jazz bass player, who has appeared on so many of our recordings and was the first to play at the series back in November of 1991.” Other musicians will be Marshall Otwell (piano), Darrell Voss (drums) and, of course, the Shoemakes.

Coincidentally, Hughes and his wife will celebrate their 30th anniversary on Aug. 6.

Instrumental concert

Then later in the same week, The New World String Project will perform in the latest Painted Sky Recording Studio concert at 715 Main St., Cambria, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.

Aryeh Frankfurter, Lisa Lynne, Stuart Mason and John Weed play “extraordinary instruments and heartwarming music rooted in Nordic, Celtic, and American folk traditions,” according to a flyer about the concert.

The musicians have an impressive resume between them: Fiddler Weed and guitarist Mason also play together in the long-running Celtic band Molly’s Revenge; Celtic harp master Lynne, who gained international renown via recordings and tours with the label Windham Hill, often performs in a duo with Frankfurter, an expert on harp and Swedish nyckelharpa.

Tickets, $25, are available at Ball & Skein, 4210 Bridge Street, Cambria, or Boo Boo’s Records in San Luis Obispo. If still available, tickets may be purchased at the door. For details, go to 805-927-8330 or www.paintedskystudios.com/upcoming-concerts/.