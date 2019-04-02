Join award-winning author of Mildford-Haven novels in this Cambria event

Mara Purl, best-selling author of the Milford-Haven Novels and Novellas, takes center stage in the parlor of the Cambria Historical Museum at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11.

Does Cambria resemble Milford Haven, Wales? Why did the author Mara Purl name her fictional town Milford-Haven? What is the connection between California’s Central Coast and the West Coast of Wales? How significant is personal history? Is there such a thing as “cellular memory?”

These tantalizing questions and more will be answered when Purl takes center stage in the parlor of the Cambria Historical Museum at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11.

Purl is the best-selling author of the Milford-Haven novels and novellas, which have won more than 30 book awards. Her books are based on her hit audio drama Milford-Haven, U.S.A., which reached 4.5 million listeners on BBC Radio, but began here in Cambria, on KOTR.

As a journalist, Purl wrote for The Associated Press and the Financial Times of London, among many others. As an actress, she is best known on television as Darla Cook on “Days Of Our Lives.”

She’s a fourth-generation thespian and has performed numerous leading stage roles. Among her favorites are Sea Marks, in which she and Cambrian Christopher Law have co-starred in six productions including two in Cambria; and Becoming Julia Morgan, in which she has played the title role in San Luis Obispo and Oakland, both in actual Julia Morgan buildings.

Purl is a frequent speaker at writing conferences, public events and book clubs; consults with authors in multiple genres, and is an Audible narrator of audio books (visit www.marapurl.com).

There is no charge for members of the Historical Society, and the public is invited for a $10 fee, which may be applied to a $30 annual membership. Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served; because of limited space, advance reservations are required. For information and reservations contact Penny Church at 805-927-1442 or pennylanec@aol.com.

On Vintage Afternoon, children of all ages love to engage in chores from long ago. Consuelo Macedo Special to The Cambrian

Vintage Afternoons

We have again hosted the Kinder-kids from the Cambria Grammar School, and are looking forward to all the second graders visiting at the end of the month, as part of our Educational Component. Many of the enjoyable activities have also been so well received at the annual Heritage Day and Harvest Festivals, that we feature them monthly on the third Saturday during Vintage Afternoons.

Please join us from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 13, for chores common in the good old days, play with antique games and toys (or make your own), and enjoy some cider and applesauce. There is something fun for all ages!

New and unusual displays are now in the exhibit room, and be sure to stroll through the Heirloom Gardens coming into full bloom after this year’s bountiful rainfall. Admission to the museum and Vintage Afternoon is free, but donations are gratefully received to help us with operations.

Located at 2251 Center Street at Burton Drive, the museum and book store are staffed by volunteers from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday; the heirloom gardens and backyard nursery are open all day every day. Phone: 805-927-2891. Go to www.cambriahistoricalsociety.com and like us at www.facebook.com/cambriahistoricalsociety.