Catch the grand finale of Coast Union High’s production of ‘Mary Poppins’

The final Cambria performances of Coast Union High School’s 2019 spring production of the musical “Mary Poppins” takes to the gym stage Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 5, 6 and 7.

While high school students make up the bulk of the cast and crew, participants range from third graders to senior citizens. According to Rachel German, artistic director, there’s even a teacher in the cast — science instructor Daniel Schalk portrays nefarious German businessman Von Hussler.

Two CUHS seniors lead the cast, and one of them had responsibilities beyond his major part, German said. Ethan Walters, who plays Bet the chimney sweep, also has been in charge of the play’s costume design. The “always sparkling” Hayley Zinn plays Mary Poppins, German said.

Junior Fiona Cloward is in the role of Jane, after being thrust into the singing-dancing-acting role of the antagonist in the CUHS production last year. It wasn’t a role Cloward had sought, German said, “but she managed to pull it off spectacularly. Walters, Zinn and Cloward are college-track students with high GPAs, German said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Among the youngest cast members are Arwen Griffith and Brianna de Alba, who break out of their group roles to portray a ballerina doll and a teddy bear, respectively. And the other adults besides Schalk? “We’ve got a really high number of community volunteers,” including but certainly not limited to Tigg Morales (sets), Richard Greek (special effects), Monica Raethke and Suzanne Kennedy (lobby décor), Kate Hepworth and Greg and Margie Sesser.

German even recruited her own father, Gregg German of Cambria, to help. “A lot of our volunteers don’t even have kids in the show,” German said. “They’re just so involved, and they’ve dedicated a lot of time and effort. It’s such a blessing to have this all come together so well.”

Tickets ($5 for students, $10 general and $20 reserved, plus service fee) are available at cambriamarypoppins.brownpapertickets.com/ . Friday and Saturday shows start at 7 p.m. Sunday’s matinee begins at 3 p.m. Doors open a half hour earlier.