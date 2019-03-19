Check out what’s new this spring at the Cambria Historical Museum, plus upcoming events

With the Vernal Equinox just around the corner, we are delighted to see a lot of evidence of spring about the Historical Museum and Heirloom Gardens.
Arum Palaestinum black lilies serve to highlight the vintage lilac, dwarf daffodils and the unique spirea hedges. Roses from Hearst Castle, and others on-site for more than 100 years are in bud. The last of the seeds for bright red hollyhocks last seen flourishing on the property last summer are still available in the gift shop for a modest $1 donation.
There are many tales to be told about this old house, which neighbors saved to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980, and the Historical Society saved from destruction and rebuilt in 2001. The Society archives and catalogues tales and artifacts in the Nancy Moure Resource Center next door; and Museum Curator/Researcher Melody Coe described many of these treasures that were salvaged over the years when she is the featured Speaker in the Parlor of the Museum on Thursday, March 14.
She explained the valuable role the CHS collection and archives will be playing in the future for researchers, local families, educators and publishers of our area’s history. She shared various items seen for the first time, along with a display of photos, documents, ledgers, newspapers and family items.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune
#ReadLocal
There is no admission charged for the museum during regular hours, but donations and sales from the gift shop and backyard nursery help offset operation costs. In addition, the schedule of free events is on the CHS website, including Family Vintage Afternoons with lots of fun activities for all ages on the third Saturday of most months.
When you visit, be sure to pop in to see the new displays in the exhibit room, and the antique bedroom that was installed in the area formerly occupied by the Society’s office. Out in the Burton front yard, note the stripling coast live oak that was recently planted to replace the majestic tree decimated during a storm last year. Thanks to John Ruml, Mike Rice and Dennis White for making this happen.
Save these dates:
▪ Thursday, April 11, local author Mara Purl will speak about “Cambria & Milford Haven: Roots and Branches.”
▪ On Thursday, May 2, Discovery Center Manager Carolyn Skinder will discuss “The History of Shore Whaling in San Simeon.”
▪ Greenspace’s Wayne Attoe will present “Appreciating Cambria’s Chinese Heritage” on Thursday, June 13.
All are in the museum’s parlor, and reservations are required.
▪ Beautify Cambria will host their Bee Faire in the gardens Saturday, May 4; and CHS’ main spring event is the popular Heritage Day, Saturday, May, 25. The Cambria Historical Museum serves the community with such a variety of activity, and needs your participation to preserve our heritage and provide a legacy for the future. Please join now.
Located at 2251 Center Street at Burton Drive, the museum and book store are staffed by volunteers from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday; the heirloom gardens and backyard nursery are open all day every day. Phone: 805-927-2891. Go to www.cambriahistoricalsociety.com and like us at www.facebook.com/cambriahistoricalsociety.
Comments