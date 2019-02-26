North Coast student artists will present their best work in annual art show

North Coast artists in grades kindergarten through 12th will exhibit their best creations at the Coast Unified School District’s annual “Youth Art Show” throughout March, which is youth art month nationwide.
The show at the Cambria Center for the Arts (CCAT), 1350 Main St., is cosponsored by the district and Allied Arts Association, with Sargent Art also contributing to the award ribbons. A reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at CCAT.
A talent show of performing-arts presentations will begin at 5:30 in the CCAT theater.
Each student in the district could enter one artwork in the show.
The show, which runs until March 31, highlights how art education enriches the lives and futures of North Coast students, who often flourish under the positive attention their work receives, whether that work is on stage, hanging on a wall or otherwise on display.
“The winning student art will go on to compete for the state youth art with the northern and southern areas to represent our state,” district art teacher Suzette Morrow said.
For instance, in 2014, Coast student Devin Streeter’s painting, “Exploration,” won at the state level.
Morrow also said that reception attendees will be able to purchase succulents planted in ceramic pots made by students in the Santa Lucia Middle School art and environmental science class.
