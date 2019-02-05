Here’s your guide to the second annual Cambria Film Festival

At the Cambria “Love is in the Air” Film Festival (Thursday, Feb. 7, through Sunday, Feb. 10), nearly 50 feature and short films will be shown in four different venues.
Films for the second annual fest were selected from more than 1,600 entries from around the world. The schedule also includes special receptions, film talks and filmmakers’ lounge get-togethers.
Festival organizer Dennis Frahmann said judges Andrew Amador (former broadcast journalist, film critic and actor), local-theater director Elaine Fournier (former film instructor at Cuesta College) and film historian/author Robert Tieman (former manager of the Walt Disney Archives) have pulled back the curtain on their faves.
In no particular order, they include features “Wild Honey” and “Song of the Tree” and shorts “Dream More, Fantasize Better,” “Robot & Scarecrow,” “Moved to Tiers,” “Ladybug,” “Telephone,” “Guerilla Wedding,” and “Shoot.”
“This year’s program of shorts is extraordinary in its breadth and depth of topics,” Tieman said.
In the judges’ list, those films range in length from 30 seconds to 21 minutes.
A $60 festival pass gives the holder priority early seating to see all films, most of which are shown at small, limited-seating venues.
VIP tickets, which sold out early, include several pre-show receptions (including filmmakers) for “Heart of Paradise” (set at Paso’s Niner Wine Estates, with its “heart hill”), “Tale as Old as Time: The Making of Beauty and the Beast,” and “Love and Bananas.” But the standard fest pass includes those film showings, too.
An additional $25 ticket is required to attend an awards gala at Hearst Castle, which includes screening of the “Thin Man,” a 1934 classic with William Powell and Myrna Loy.
For details, schedules, venues and tickets, go to www.cambriafilmfestival.com.
