Pie tasting, walking tour and the Harvest Festival on the Cambria Historical Society agenda

It has been an honor for about 10 years for the Culinary Corner to co-sponsor the annual Historical Society’s Harvest Festival Pie Tasting Contest with Shanny Covey of Robin’s Restaurant.
There was continued interest in sampling, but fewer home bakers to enter their wares, so Covey and I put our heads together on how we could best benefit the society on their major fund raising weekend.
Because there have been continued requests to reinstate the Walking Tour of Historic East Village, which resident rancher/historian Dawn Dunlap used to do, we chose to culminate the tour with some dessert and beverages in Robin’s garden, compliments of her and her staff.
The time is now to make reservations for Sunday, Oct. 14, at the following times: 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon or 12:30 p.m.. Each guided tour will meet at the museum at Burton and Center, and take about an hour of leisurely walking following a route staffed by CHS docents who will present a brief description of the homes and structures along the way.
Cost is only a tax deductible donation of $25 per adult or $10 for youths 16 or younger. The small-group tour is likely not advisable for small children. Go to cambriahistoricalsociety.com to reserve, or stop by the museum during regular hours, 1-4 p.m., Friday-Sunday or 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. Call events chairman Penny Church at 805-927-1442 for further information; and organize a small group of your family and friends for this unique opportunity.
Harvest Festival
Also coming up for the Cambria Historical Society is a day of festivity at the Annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 13. We have old friends and new friends on site!
Back by popular request are Julia and Brett Mitchell’s Indigo Jazz Quartet on our backyard stage! While enjoying the music, enjoy food prepared by Soto’s True Earth Market and, new this year, The Spot, preparing delicious Banana or Fresh Berry Crepes — right on the spot!
You have to see this to believe it, if you haven’t already!
Local wine and craft beer will be available, as will the Native Daughters of the Golden West’s famous root beer floats. Invite friends and family to make it a special day. Yes, there will be pumpkins … everyone loves to decorate and take them home. “Kids of all ages” have a great time doing interactive activities, such as rope-making, working with antique tools, etc.
Did I mention face painting?
New also this year is our take on scarecrows, displaying creations which are traditional and others as depicted in art, history and literature. Speaking of crafts, treat yourself and friends to some fantastic items from our amazing vendors, with one-of-a-kind gifts. Authors Betty Winter and Janice Stevens, with illustrator Pat Hunter, are back to autograph their books. Resident artist Jim Karjala will demonstrate his watercolor skill and works.
Elephant Garlic is also unique in the Heirloom Garden. We have harvested this year’s crop for sale, and have plenty available for you to prepare fresh, roast or even plant in your own garden as you would daffodils at this time. Be sure to pick up an instruction sheet, which includes recipe suggestions for the garlic that is larger and milder. Other plants are also available in our backyard nursery.
