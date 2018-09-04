Squibbing Day is back as Cambria cleans up from Pinedorado festival

The “trash people” are coming!
Beautify Cambria Association’s historical Squibbing Day — the trash clean-up after Labor Day Weekend’s Pinedorado festival — is set for this weekend, from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9.
The Cambria Historical Museum, 2251 Center St., will provide tote bags, gloves and other materials and Squibbing Day Buttons for all participants. Lemonade and cookies will be served free.
Paul and Louise Squibb loved Cambria. When they took a walk around town, they picked up any trash that detracted from Cambria’s attractive ambiance. They were out walking so often, that they became well known for tidying up the town. Others often joined them, and picking up trash while strolling around Cambria became known as Squibbing.
Eventually, a more formal Squibbing Days the cleanup effort got under way as part of the Chamber of Commerce’s Independence Day celebration and fireworks.
This official Squibbing Day shifted around on the calendar over the years, eventually settling on May 1 as the town’s official Squibbing Day, as designated by San Luis Obispo County Supervisors.
Squibbing Day got lost over the years, but Beautify Cambria Association and the Cambria Historical Society brought it back in 2015.
For more information on Beautify Cambria, visit beautifycambria.org or call 805-927-1934.
Comments