Famous words and music of composers Kander and Ebb featured at Cambria Center for the Arts

“Cabaret,” “Chicago,” “Kiss of the Spiderwoman,” “New York, New York” — the famous words and music of composers Kander and Ebb will be featured one more weekend at the Cambria Center for the Arts Theater.
Showtimes for “And the World Goes ’Round” are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 17 and 18, and 2 p.m Sunday, Aug. 19. Tickets, $25, are available at brownpapertickets.com.
The ensemble under the musical direction of Jeff Mar includes such noted Central Coast performers as Greg Gorrindo, Sarah Reggiardo, Bryce Prunty, Nicole Cortese and Kaylee Smith.
Show director Jill Turnbow and choreographer Shirley Kirkes-Mar collaborated on the rousing production that’s an eclectic collection of ballads, comedic numbers and showstoppers.
