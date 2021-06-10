Eroica California is coming back to SLO County for more ‘stunningly beautiful’ bike rides

Two Eroica California bicyclists enjoy the green hills along Highway 1 north of Cayucos in April 2019. The popular vintage cycling tour will return to the North Coast in September 2021. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

One of cycling’s most popular events is coming back to San Luis Obispo County this fall.

Eroica California will return to the North Coast in mid-September.

Eroica events were canceled in 2020 due to restrictions designed to stem the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. This year’s event, customarily held in the spring, was postponed to September for the same reason.

Part of an international series of Eroica cycling events, Eroica California typically features scenic rides featuring vintage and modern bikes as well as vendors, dinners and other special events.

“Eroica California is all about friends, fun, food and, and the challenging course on the stunningly beautiful central coast of California,” the event’s website said. “There is no place like it. It is a truly unique place to turn the pedals.”

Paso Robles previously served as the Central Coast home of Eroica California. But the annual event moved to Cambria in 2019.

Previous Eroica events have attracted up to 1,200 riders from 35 countries who revel in the opportunity to pedal along stunning North Coast stretches offering views of rolling hills, pine forests or the Pacific Ocean.

Early registration is underway for Eroica members who want to participate in Eroica Weekend events on Sept. 17, 18 and 19. Those include the Nova Eroica California and Eroica California Classic rides, which will be held on Sept. 18 and 19, respectively.

Nova rides traditionally feature folks on road or drop-bar gravel bikes, while Classic rides feature cyclists on vintage pre-1987 bicycles.

This year’s rides will offer routes off three scenic North Coast roadways — Highway 1, Santa Rosa Creek Road and Cambria Pines Road — along with spins up Moonstone Beach Drive and across the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve in Cambria.

To register for Eroica California, go the MyEroica platform at eroica.cc/en/california/registration-eroica-california.

Father’s Day bike rides

A local cycling club is sponsoring celebratory rides for its members on Father’s Day weekend.

Cycle Central Coast will explore the scenic, 36.3-mile Green Valley Loop route on free, self-managed rides on June 19 and 20.

Riders will start on Santa Rosa Creek Road in Cambria, progress steeply up the challenging incline to Highway 46, then head down to Highway 1 and back to Cambria, with dramatic inland and ocean views along the way.

According to its website, Cycle Central Coast promotes long-distance “cycling and lounging in and between the California towns of Cambria, San Simeon and Avila Beach.” The club also partners with Eroica to host local events.

The club is free to join.

Cycle Central Coast asks that riders sign up for the Fathers’ Day weekend rides at www.strava.com/clubs/721706, then take photos along the way and submit them to the club app. The best snapshots could be shared on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.