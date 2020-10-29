Want to fight Alzheimer’s disease? Go for a walk in SLO County on Halloween

The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser traditionally features large groups of people gathering to stroll together.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, “The large annual walk is being replaced with small neighborhood friends-and-family groups, with masks and social distancing encouraged,” organizer Pat Burbank said.

Supporters will walk at locations throughout San Luis Obispo County on Oct. 31 to raise funds for Alzheimer’s disease research.

They can also donate to the Alzheimer’s Association to fund research that, someday, might end the threat of the dreaded, memory-robbing disease.

Generous North Coast donor Lyn Baker already has given a sizeable grant with the caveat that it be matched by other donations and monies raised by the walkers.

“In this time when it’s so difficult for caregivers, anything we can do for the cause is important,” because it helps to give them hope, she said by phone.

Baker said she gave the money as a match grant because “people often respond to a match. It eggs them on a bit, which is great.”

Fighting to eradicate Alzheimer’s disease is a personal cause for Baker.

“I was on that journey with (my late husband) Jim for 15 years,” Lyn Baker said. “Alzheimer’s Association programs helped me immensely. I could not have made it without them. Being in their groups, knowing other people were dealing with the same thing. … I couldn’t have done it without them. I feel fortunate that I can help. It’s a privilege for me.”

Cambria fundraiser walks

Burbank said four North Coast neighborhoods have already established their teams to represent their area, with participants all geared up, ready to stride along and rack up donations toward the cause.

There’ll be an intra-village competition to see who raises the most donations, she said, and having many smaller groups rather than one large one makes social distancing easier to accomplish.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association website, the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser is “happening on every sidewalk, track and trail across this country. No matter where you are, you can walk and raise funds. Because Alzheimer’s isn’t waiting. Neither are you.”

“Friends and family teams are at the heart of Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” the site says. “These individuals come together as a way to fight back when a friend or family member has been affected by the disease. But these teams often stretch beyond immediate friends and family to include neighbors, community organizations, religious groups, civic groups and schools.”

“Regardless of who joins, forming a Friends and Family team is an effective way to bring even more awareness and funds to this critical cause,” the Alzheimer’s Association said. “At the same time, team members can get involved in the community and move toward their personal health and wellness goals.”

More info about Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Go to www.alzorg/walk to sign up to walk with a team, register as the captain of a last-minute new team or to get more details. You can also call or email walk coordinator Sonya Branco at 805-547-3830, extension 9679.

To learn more, or to sponsor a last-minute team in your own North Coast neighborhood, contact Kathy Gillies, kathy@dritco.com, for Happy Hill; Janet Cooper, coopersound2@gmail.com, for the Leimert area; Steve Kniffen, stevekniffen1@gmail.com, for lower Lodge Hill; or Jay Burbank, jay@jayburbank.com, for Seaclift Estates.