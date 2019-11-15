Rain will bring closures to Highway 1 in Big Sur this winter, Caltrans says

Remember last winter?

Whenever a particularly nasty rainstorm was forecast to hit the Big Sur area of Highway 1, Caltrans would preemptively close off a couple of recently repaired but still slide-prone sections of the popular scenic route.

According to a Nov. 5 news release, Caltrans plans to do it again this year whenever “significant rainfall is forecast by the National Weather Service.”

Caltrans defines those temporary, preemptive closures as “a safety measure for the public.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“The heavy rainfall in the winter months of 2017 resulted in significant landslide movement at many spots on Highway 1 along the Big Sur Coast,” said Tim Gubbins, director of Caltrans District 5. “We ask for the community’s patience during these closures. Caltrans will strive to clear the highway and reopen Highway 1 as quickly as possible when it is safe to do so.”

During those closures, motorists are effectively banned from the stretch of the highway between Mud Creek and Paul’s Slide — at 8.9 and 21.6 miles north of Ragged Point, respectively.

As a result, the closures also preclude any through trips from Cambria to Carmel.

Vehicles drive around a corner on Highway 1 in 2018 near the newly opened section across the Mud Creek Slide in Big Sur. Highway 1 could be closed at Mud Creek and Paul’s Slide in the case of significant rainstorms, Caltrans says. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

History of Big Sur slides, road repairs

The Mud Creek landslide moved more than 6 million cubic yards of material on May 20, 2017.

The new roadway, 150 to 260 feet above sea level, was built on the slide material in the middle portion of the landslide area and on a compacted embankment on the south and north ends.

Caltrans officials estimate the “natural slopes remaining from the landslide and engineered slopes above and below the roadway are anticipated to experience significant erosion and movement as the new landmass matures.”

At Paul’s Slide, Caltrans expects to reopen both lanes in December, turning off the signal equipment but leaving it in place so it can be activated quickly if needed.

The area has been active since January 2017, but measures to stabilize the roadway included creating additional catchment and temporary stabilization of the Hermitage Wall.

Caltrans reports that movement of the slopes above and below the reestablished highway across the landslide there continue to push the roadway toward the ocean.

The first cars drive along the newly opened section of Highway 1 across the Mud Creek Slide on the Big Sur coast in July 2018. Joe Johnston AP

How will Highway 1 closures work?

When significant storms are forecast, “Caltrans will send a 48-hour traffic advisory to the public” notifying travelers about what might happen at Mud Creek and/or Paul’s Slide and allowing time for affected communities and motorists to get ready, make alternate plans and get extra food, water and supplies.

About 24 hours before the expected closure, Caltrans plans to issue a traffic advisory that either confirms the preemptive action or provides new information.

Each closure area will be treated separately, depending on how susceptible to sliding each site is determined to be. One or both areas could be closed.

If a site is closed, gates on either side would be locked shut. They won’t be manned during the closure and no one — including law enforcers, emergency vehicles or Caltrans workers — will be allowed to travel through until a proper assessment can be made and any necessary clean-up actions can be done safely.

After the storm, as soon as it’s safe again to be on site, on-call Caltrans geotech, maintenance and construction crews will work in daylight hours to inspect and clear the roadway of any debris.

Restoration projects continue at Mud Creek and Paul’s Slide, but the work has re-established a traversable route over both landslides. However, continued movement of the newly formed slopes and landslide features are expected.

For the latest closure information on Highway 1 and all state highways during the wildfire and mudslide seasons, consult Caltrans Quick Map at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.