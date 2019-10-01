Headed to Big Sur? Those night road closures are back along Hwy. 1

SHARE COPY LINK

Roadwork on Highway 1 is continuing near Ragged Point, with some scheduled work that will affect the flow of traffic, so travelers should plan ahead.

Full overnight closures will happen from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, through Friday morning, Oct. 11, weather permitting, according to Caltrans.

Then, work to install “K-rail” and a 24/7 traffic signal will begin the week of Oct. 14, with roadwork scheduled from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Fridays from.

Electronic message boards will be posted to alert the public.

The signal will allow traffic to proceed in each direction 24/7 until project completion.

This $4.1 million project, which is scheduled for completion next spring, includes the construction of a viaduct and retaining wall on Highway 1 between the San Carpoforo Creek Bridge and Ragged Point. The contractor is Souza Engineering of San Luis Obispo.

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Luis Obispo County, contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or go to https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

Cambria resurfacing project continues

Meanwhile, as the Cambria Scarecrow Festival gears up in Cambria and San Simeon, some county-led resurfacing of residential-neighborhood roads in Cambria, the surface roadways in San Simeon and on some rural area roads is proceeding.

As of a work schedule updated on Sept. 24, the resurfacing on Moonstone Beach Drive is tentatively scheduled for Friday, Oct. 11, and Monday, Oct. 14, and on San Simeon’s motel-row streets (tentatively Wednesday, Oct. 16 and Thursday, Oct. 17).

The resurfacing could affect people hoping to see scarecrow displays alongside those roads on those days.

Driving on those resurfaced roadways isn’t allowed until the applications cure and dry, and it takes several hours for that to happen.

County Public Works estimates that application of asphalt toppers should be complete by Oct. 18.