‘All having a great time:’ Perfect weather greets big crowds for Cambria’s Pinedorado

Watch the good old-fashioned fun of the 71st annual Cambria Pinedorado Parade The 71st annual Pinedorado Parade was held Saturday morning, kicking off three days of celebration in Cambria, California. The Labor Day weekend festival also includes a car show, fun run, food and more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 71st annual Pinedorado Parade was held Saturday morning, kicking off three days of celebration in Cambria, California. The Labor Day weekend festival also includes a car show, fun run, food and more.

Warm, sunny weather, a packed Sunday car show, fun Follies show, whopper of a parade and big, happy crowds all combined to make the 71st annual Pinedorado quite a success, according to organizers.

As usual on the Tuesday following the annual Labor Day festival, a large contingent of Cambria Lions Club members were at the Pinedorado grounds, helping to dismantle and put away all those many things they’d had to set up during the preceding weeks.

After long days in warm sunshine (Pinedorado often happens in foggy weather), many of those participants sported broadly happy smiles, glowing sunburns and sore backs.

Pinedorado chairman Mike Broadhurst took a break (in the shade) Tuesday to enumerate some of the weekend’s successes. “There were real good crowds, the car show went great, there were a ton of kids here, all having a great time,” he said. “The adults seemed to enjoy themselves, too, especially with the live music.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He said, “We sold out of food. The Pub basically sold out of everything, and the chicken was gone by noon on Monday,” the day that was “the highlight for me, with the Pinedorado grounds still full until 4:30 or so” in the afternoon. “It was probably the best Monday we’ve ever had.”

Broadhurst said, “All in all, it was a really good weekend,” although attendance at the Pinedorado Follies shows was disappointing. “We learned some lessons there,” and those issues will be fixed next year, he promised.

Winner of the parade sweepstakes award was the equestrian entry, Manuel Enriquez and Dancing Horses.

Parade chairman Greg Aitkens said the group included more than a dozen horses, “many of which were dancing to the music” provided by a band that accompanied the entry. It was one of five equestrian entries, including another with dancing horses.

Among the other parade-entry winners, he said, were Grizzly Academy’s 220 marching cadets, which always draws a huge response from the crowd, and a tie between the Artbeat Future Stars and Artbeat Folklorico entries.

The parade-watching crowds were large and seemed excited, Aitkens said.

He’s especially grateful, he said, to the 15 local realtors who each donated $200 toward the pillars of colorful balloons along the parade route.