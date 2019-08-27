Pinedorado is here! Here’s everything you need to know about Cambria’s big celebration

See the quirky charm of Cambria’s 70th Pinedorado Parade The 70th annual Pinedorado, the Cambria Lions Club’s annual Labor Day weekend celebration, began with the start of the annual parade at Bridge Street, with kids, equestrians, classic cars, first responders, marching bands and faux lions. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 70th annual Pinedorado, the Cambria Lions Club’s annual Labor Day weekend celebration, began with the start of the annual parade at Bridge Street, with kids, equestrians, classic cars, first responders, marching bands and faux lions.

Cambrians and others will strut their stuff during the 71st annual Pinedorado Parade on Saturday, Aug. 31, and they’ll party big-time during the three days of festivity through Labor Day on Monday.

People in the parade — with its 2019 theme of “Pinedorado, Our Light Shines” — will drive, ride, march, dance and skip their way down Main Street, starting at 9:30 a.m. Parade Chairman Greg Aitkens said he expects about 60 entries this year, including a Dancing Horses equestrian group that could have two dozen or more steeds in it.

Weather permitting, a flyover of historic planes is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Parking and more

Main Street will be 100% closed to traffic by 9 a.m., but those who work in the affected areas should try to be in their shops as close to 8:30 a.m. as possible, according to parking guru Andy Zinn.

Before and during the parade, no vehicle parking will be allowed on Main from Santa Rosa Creek Road to approximately where the Chevron station is, he said, and past that, only when indented parking spaces and off-street areas mean there’d still be enough room for the parade entries to pass by safely.

Parade watchers and Pinedorado attendees are urged to park in the Rodeo Grounds area (turn onto Rodeo Grounds Road adjacent to the downtown Burton Drive Bridge). Additional parking will be available in the pullout west of Highway 1 and south of Cambria Drive.

A small, white RTA bus will shuttle riders to and from Main Street, the Pinedorado grounds (near the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St.) and other stops from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., although the route will be truncated during the parade itself. Why the bus? According to the Cambria Chamber of Commerce, the Cambria Trolley is undergoing some transmission repairs.

Besides the parade, Pinedorado includes the 13th annual car show on Sunday, Locals Day on Monday, five nights of Follies performances and a wide variety of activities at the Pinedorado grounds throughout the three-day celebration. A separately sponsored AFS fun run and Joslyn Center waffle breakfast will precede the parade.

Thunderbirds were featured during the Pinedorado Parade, which kicked off the Cambria Lions Club's annual Labor Day weekend celebration, themed "70 Years Strong" this year. It officially began with the start of the annual parade at Bridge and Main streets at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1.

Follies show

“Cambridonia,” a rollicking musical fable written and directed by Cambrian Randy Schwalbe, has a cast of local actors and musicians for a five-performance run through Sunday, starting at 7 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St.

The lively, local comedy picks up where last year’s Follies ended. The storyline is about staving off two evil organizations that threaten impending doom for the charming village. The show includes songs, dance and live music.

General seating tickets, $25 plus service fee, are available at cambriafollies.brownpapertickets.com and at the Cambria Chamber of Commerce, 767 Main St.

Cast of the 2019 Pinedorado Follies in Cambria. Back row, left to right: Rick Bruce, Caden Linn, Michael Shanley, Joel Cehn, Kirk Henning. Front row: Diana Lindsey, Tim Lindsey, John Linn, Renee Linn, Treiy Pettit, Lucy Moreno, Rebecca Hendricks, Ted Key. Foreground: Mozz E. Rotti (he is part of the show).

Car show

Cambria Drive will be blocked off for the day on Sunday, Sept. 1, for the 13th annual Pinedorado car show, as display vehicles will be parked there. Likewise, the cars and other vehicles being exhibited will fill the vets hall parking lot and various street-side parking spaces.

There’s no charge to attend the car show, which runs from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will include competitive classes of vehicles and bikes, special awards and a silent auction, 50/50 cash raffle, product raffle and a grand prize. There’ll be live music during the car show.

The show’s founder and leader Nate Fearonce is this year’s Pinedorado parade marshal.

There’ll also be two car-related events for children: A clinic of less than an hour at 1 p.m. in which “Car Guy” Steve Ford will introduce 10 youths ages 10 to 18 to the basics of automotive electricity; and at 12:30 p.m., a “Headlights to Hubcaps” mini clinic for little car buffs ages 5 to 9.

Nate Fearonce, chairman of the Cambria Lions Club Pinedorado Car Show on Sept. 1, has spent more than five decades creating a show vehicle out of a Chevy Corvair pickup that's powered by this supercharged small block mounted in the truck's bed.

Pinedorado grounds

The Pinedorado grounds open at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and activities include old-time games in booths manned by nonprofit volunteers, a bounce house, face painting, garden-club plant sale, raffle and more.

Raffle funds support Lions Club causes and local nonprofits and charities. And don’t forget the photo ops at the traditional kiddie car and train rides.

Food at Pinedorado includes the always-popular top-sirloin-and-chicken barbecue dinners, burgers, hot dogs, Linn’s pie a la mode, ice cream, cotton candy, popcorn, corn on the cob, nachos and sweets. Local beer and wine are available, as are non-alcoholic beverages.

Live entertainment is planned for all three Pinedorado days, including: Rough House from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday; live music on the Pinedorado grounds and Voodoo Lounge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Sunday’s car show; and Jill Knight Band from 1 to 4 p.m. on Locals Day Monday. Artbeat Dancers/Folklorica will perform at 11 a.m. Monday.

But perhaps the best parts of Pinedorado for locals are the cherished chance encounters, reunions between friends and get-acquainted opportunities.

Some annual activities precede the parade and festivities:

• At 7 a.m. Saturday, registration starts for the 28th annual fun run at the high school, 2950 Santa Rosa Creek Road. The 5K race, which benefits the school’s American Field Service Program for foreign-exchange students, starts at 7:45 a.m. and follows the Main Street parade route.

Register onsite starting at 7 a.m. Cost is $25 including a t-shirt or $20 without. For details, call AFS advisor Sharon Bisso at (805) 995-1432 or see the flyer at www.coastusd.org.

• The traditional waffle breakfast at the Joslyn Recreation Center, 950 Main St., also starts at 7 a.m., ending about 10. The menu includes waffles, fruit, sausages, melon, coffee and juice. Mimosas are available for an additional $5. Tickets, a $10 donation to the center, are available at the center, 950 Main St., the Cambria Chamber of Commerce and at the door.

Call 805-927-3364 for details.