Women’s body discovered near Pfeiffer Beach in Big Sur

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

A woman’s body was found Tuesday somewhere near the Sycamore Canyon Road/Pfeiffer Beach area of Big Sur, according to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement and other agencies are investigating. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the coroner was en route to the scene, said Kathy Palazzolo, spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

She said she likely wouldn’t have more information anytime soon as radio and cell phone communication in that remote area can be unreliable.

Pfeiffer Beach is just off Highway 1, about 74 miles north of Cambria.