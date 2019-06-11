Concerned about wildfire in Cambria this summer? Get questions answered at upcoming forums

SLO County is bracing for wildfire — and workers are clearing an evacuation path Workers remove vegetation along the side of Cambria Pines Road in Cambria as part of a Cal Fire's wildfire management program. The program in SLO County is paid for through funds from PG&E Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Workers remove vegetation along the side of Cambria Pines Road in Cambria as part of a Cal Fire's wildfire management program. The program in SLO County is paid for through funds from PG&E

As temperatures rise in the county’s inland areas, wildfires and spot fires already have been breaking out.

Fortunately, area residents can learn more soon about wildfire safety and what PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program could mean to them, as well as to help them navigate the daunting decisions about the possibility of needing alternate energy sources.

In the northern part of the state, PG&E responded to scorching hot, windy weather by implementing on Saturday its “Public Safety Power Shutoff Program,” proactively shutting off power to thousands of people in five counties. The utility took the actions to help prevent wildfires caused by problems with the electrical system and equipment.

PG&E’s informal forum will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, in the Embassy Suites Hotel, 333 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo.

The forum won’t include any presentations, just opportunities to seek answer on topics ranging from PG&E’s wildfire prevention and power-shutoff programs, accelerated safety inspections of electric infrastructure, enhanced vegetation management around power lines, and hardening the electric system for the future by replacing equipment and installing stronger and more resilient poles and covered power lines.

More information about the community wildfire safety program, including a schedule of upcoming open houses and informational webinars, go to www.pge.com/wildfiresafety.

The Cambria FireSafe Focus Group’s Wildfire Preparedness Day forum and exhibits will be from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 29, at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., Cambria. According to Focus Group leader Dave Pierson, Steve Crawford, PG&E’s senior public safety specialist, is expected to be a keynote speaker.

There’ll also be a report on the Cal Poly pilot-program evacuation study for Lodge Hill, a demonstration of the new Cambria emergency-preparedness website, details on Reverse 911 and Smart 911 and hardening a home against possible wildfire, plus booths on Cambria’s Community Emergency Response Team emergency preparedness instructions, Cal Fire’s recommendations for fire-resistant landscaping and planning to evacuate, suggestions about fiber-cement siding, fire-stopping attic vents and tile roofing, and more.