Upcoming forum to take on the topic of North Coast homelessness

What should — or can — community members do about a population of people who live on the streets, in the forest and other open spaces, in neighborhood areas and even in vehicles that are parked illegally?

That’s a topic of a North Coast Advisory Council public discussion forum from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, in the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. All North Coast residents are urged to attend to learn more and discuss a situation that can and does affect everybody.

The topic has been a hot one recently (and in the past), as community members, governmental officials, representatives of nonprofits and businesses mull over the options and try to make them workable. The goal of the forum is “to increase community understanding of the challenges of homelessness, share what is being done now to encourage the homeless to reach self-sufficiency and encourage community involvement in finding solutions,” according to NCAC Chairwoman Susan McDonald, who will moderate.

County Supervisor Bruce Gibson will open the forum and participate in a panel discussion, including representatives from the Cambria Community Services District, county Homeless Programs Office, County Sheriff, Cambria Fire Department and other community agencies and organizations.





The public will be able to submit written questions, which will be answered following the panel discussion.