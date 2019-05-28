Moonstone Beach lands Cambria on another ‘best of’ list

Watch surfers catch waves at Moonstone Beach in Cambria Surfers enjoy the waves at Moonstone Beach on a gray day in Cambria, California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Surfers enjoy the waves at Moonstone Beach on a gray day in Cambria, California.

Cambria has hit another online “best of” list, this one for the eight best beach walks in California.

The Moonstone Beach Boardwalk in Cambria is No. 3 on the list at www.californiabeaches.com. The list is headlined “These California beach hikes will give you the most beautiful ocean views.”

The website defines Cambria’s boardwalk as a “charming wooden path in Hearst San Simeon State Park.”

It also notes that the bluff-shadowing trail spans “the entire length of the pristine shoreline with Pacific Ocean views that are gorgeous by day and even more dreamy by sunset.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The boardwalk was the only San Luis Obispo County location to make the listing.

Two locations were in Southern California (Point Dume near Malibu and the San Clemente Beach Trail).

Others were north of SLO County. They included: Muir Beach in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Natural Recreation Area; the Sand Ladder Trail at San Francisco’s Baker Beach; Gray Whale Cove Trail at Montara; Devil’s Slide between Pacifica and Montara; and Fort Funston in San Francisco.