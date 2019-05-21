Coast Unified School District honors top employees of 2018-19

From left, Marcia Betrue, Ayen Johnson and Lupe Aguilar were honored by Coast Unified School District on Thursday, May 16. ktanner@thetribunenews.com

Graduation is right around the corner in the Coast Unified School District, but Thursday, May 16, was the big night for district employees.

At the regular monthly meeting, Ayen Johnson was honored as teacher of the year and high school secretary registrar Lupe Aguilar as classified employee of the year. Trustees, staff and attendees also paid homage to retiree Marcia Betrue, who has worked for 18 years as secretary to the superintendent, starting with Pamela Martens.

Johnson, who joined the district in August 2011, teaches cyber security, information processing and product design at Coast Union High School. He also provides support at the grammar school, is the Interact advisor and a cross-country coach at the high school. He also advises the high school cybersecurity team, which earned statewide honors again this year.

Aguilar, described by staff as a “can-do person who rolls up her sleeves and helps out wherever she’s needed,” joined the district in 2015 as secretary-school clerk at Santa Lucia Middle School. She switched to the high school at the start of this school year, following the retirement of longtime employee Carrol Adams.