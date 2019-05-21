Cambria lawn bowl is getting a new surface in time for 50th anniversary

Cambria Lawn Bowls Club’s green at the Joslyn Recreation Center undergoes a re-surfacing project. Courtesy photo

A couple of weeks’ worth of work should wrap up by the end of the month — weather permitting — on what will be the newest “carpet” installation at the Cambria Lawn Bowls Club’s green at the Joslyn Recreation Center.

The center and the club — reportedly the first in the nation to have outdoor artificial turf — will celebrate a mutual 50th anniversary with a special day of bowling and other activities (including lunch, cake and ice cream) on June 22, according to club vice president Sal Buongiorno.

The first record of lawn bowling was in the 13th Century. The world’s oldest known club, the Southampton Old Bowling Green Club, was established in 1299 and remains active. The sport is similar to bocce, which is played on a smaller court, making it more adaptable to home play.

Bocce has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity in recent years. Cambria’s club bowling starts at 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Guests and new members are always welcome. Out-of-town teams often come to Cambria.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lessons and club bowls are available. For details, contact Buongiorno at salmary1234@att.net or 805-927-3120.