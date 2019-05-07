New doctor heads Cambria Community Healthcare Center

Craig Brown now heads the Cambria CHC staff. ktanner@thetribunenews.com

There’s a new doc in town, who’s here in person on Friday mornings and is readily available at other times to consult by phone or email with other practitioners at the Cambria office of Community Healthcare Center.

Craig Brown, who now heads the Cambria CHC staff, specializes in family medicine. He practices the rest of the week in CHC’s Paso Robles facility, where he’s been since September 2016, but is “available to us at all times,” according to registered nurse Corrine Ratcliffe, who manages the office.

The office’s busy nurse practitioner Cesilia “CeCe” Lomeli will continue to treat patients all week long, as she has for years, Ratliffe said, and will consult regularly with Brown, who is her supervisor. Others who practice at the Cambria office are chiropractor Joel Correa, dietitian Haley Garelli and clinical social worker Min Riley.

CHC accepts most insurance policies, including Medicare and Medi Cal. Brown, 34, said in a May 3 phone interview that he graduated at the top of his class from St. George’s University in Grenada, and did his undergrad work at Florida State in Tallahassee and his residency at the University of Miami.

That university had the nation’s first academic family medicine department. He and wife Erica Vergara, who is a nurse practitioner with an interventional radiology group, live in San Luis Obispo. They are expecting their first child in August. Brown said they consider themselves “very, very lucky” to be living and working where they are.

He said with a laugh that “when I told a friend that I was thinking about San Luis Obispo County, he advised me to ‘move there immediately.’ And he was right.”

“My passion is serving the underserved, helping the people who need it most.” Brown said. “I love my communities. I love coming to Cambria, love the town, love the people. My patients are fun. It’s such a unique, diverse patient base, with really great dynamics.”