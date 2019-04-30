Cambria resort to celebrate renovation, rebrand with sunset festival

Cambria’s Oceanpoint Ranch will celebrate the completion of the Moonstone Beach Drive property’s full-scale property renovation and rebrand — along with the return of warmer weather

At 5 p.m. Thursday, May 2, the resort will host the public at a free summer-kickoff sunset festival. The family-friendly event provides food, fun and folk music, including:

• Wines poured by Hearst Ranch Winery and Daou Winery..

• Tri-tip sandwiches, Frito chili, corn dogs, cowboy caviar, a pie- eating contest and more.

• Music by the Lazy Brad Lewis Band from Anaheim.

• Local vendors and artisans, plus activities that include face painting, a petting zoo and games.

The Ranch is right off Highway 1 at 7200 Moonstone Beach Drive, approximately across from Leffingwell Landing. The hotel, situated on nine forested acres, offers recently refreshed rooms, an on-site restaurant and more.