Cambria’s services district doesn’t have a new general manager yet, and isn’t apt to have one for a while — despite having received more than 30 applications for the general manager’s job and interviewed in person four candidates.

The Cambria Community Services District Board of Directors may restart its executive search, hoping for a better fit. However, the two people who have led the district since soon after departure of former GM Jerry Gruber have shifted some responsibilities around a bit to comply with state regulations and make the operations more efficient.

In the process, they also have new titles, and the district has a new chain of command organizational chart and updated draft goals and objectives for this year. According to two unanimous votes the CCSD board took on April 11, part-time management employee Paavo Ogren is now the district’s interim general manager and Monique Madrid (who was acting general manager since October), is now the administration department manager and assistant GM.

Her annual salary of $152,000 remains the same. Government code limits temporary pay upgrades for out-of-class services, such as what Madrid was providing, to no more than 960 hours per year, and she reached that hourly limit on March 29, according to the staff report.

Hence the need for the change in title and some responsibilities. Ogren, who was serving as the district’s strategic and organizational advisor, has agreed to serve as the interim general manager until a new GM joins the district or Dec. 21, 2019, whichever is earlier. His $99-per-hour rate of pay remains the same, as does his part-time basis.

Ogren will receive some new perks and benefits, however, including various leaves, insurance coverage, retirement benefits and vacation pay. He also works part time as the GM for the Oceano Community Services District.