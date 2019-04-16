Amber, left, and Carmela were available for adoption at the Homeless Animal Rescue Team shelter in Cambria.

North Coast folks in spring-cleaning mode have an easy way to dispose of some usable but unwanted stuff: The Goodwill donations trailer will be at H.A.R.T. in Cambria on Friday through Sunday, May 3 through 5.

Goodwill pays The Homeless Animal Rescue Team about $1,000 for the donations, and all funds raised go toward the care and housing of the animals. Donate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 3 and 4, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 5. For early drop-off, call the H.A.R.T. office at 805-927-7377.

H.A.R.T. is a no-kill, cage-free shelter for rescued, relinquished or feral cats. H.A.R.T. services include active adoptions, spay/neuter services and trap/neuter/release of feral animals. For details about the volunteer service organization, go to slohart.org.

According to www.amazinggoodwill.com/donating/donor-guidelines, Goodwill accepts many different new and gently used items, among them: Most electronics; vehicles; clothing and accessories, shoes, boots, jewelry, hats, gloves; books, records, CDs, video tapes, DVDs; games, toys, sports equipment; dishes, glassware, kitchen utensils; lamps, small appliances; collectibles, antiques, knickknacks, giftware; hand tools, small power tools; linens, curtains, blankets; some furniture; and flat-screen TVs.

The charity cannot accept: CRT TVs or computer monitors; cribs or other baby items; mattresses/box springs or pillows, waterbeds and frames; large appliances; personal-care items (including shampoo, etc.); construction/plumbing/carpeting or automotive items and hazardous waste and other items listed on the website.