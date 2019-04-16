The Cambrian

Cambria residents can make Goodwill donations to benefit HART animal rescue

Amber, left, and Carmela were available for adoption at the Homeless Animal Rescue Team shelter in Cambria.
Courtesy photo

North Coast folks in spring-cleaning mode have an easy way to dispose of some usable but unwanted stuff: The Goodwill donations trailer will be at H.A.R.T. in Cambria on Friday through Sunday, May 3 through 5.

Goodwill pays The Homeless Animal Rescue Team about $1,000 for the donations, and all funds raised go toward the care and housing of the animals. Donate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 3 and 4, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 5. For early drop-off, call the H.A.R.T. office at 805-927-7377.

H.A.R.T. is a no-kill, cage-free shelter for rescued, relinquished or feral cats. H.A.R.T. services include active adoptions, spay/neuter services and trap/neuter/release of feral animals. For details about the volunteer service organization, go to slohart.org.

According to www.amazinggoodwill.com/donating/donor-guidelines, Goodwill accepts many different new and gently used items, among them: Most electronics; vehicles; clothing and accessories, shoes, boots, jewelry, hats, gloves; books, records, CDs, video tapes, DVDs; games, toys, sports equipment; dishes, glassware, kitchen utensils; lamps, small appliances; collectibles, antiques, knickknacks, giftware; hand tools, small power tools; linens, curtains, blankets; some furniture; and flat-screen TVs.

The charity cannot accept: CRT TVs or computer monitors; cribs or other baby items; mattresses/box springs or pillows, waterbeds and frames; large appliances; personal-care items (including shampoo, etc.); construction/plumbing/carpeting or automotive items and hazardous waste and other items listed on the website.

