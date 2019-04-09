Celebration honors conservation agreement protecting Hearst Ranch from development

Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch Hearst Ranch is famous for producing grass-fed beef, but the beautiful, sprawling property means more to the Central Coast than what ends up on our plates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hearst Ranch is famous for producing grass-fed beef, but the beautiful, sprawling property means more to the Central Coast than what ends up on our plates.

Dozens near Sebastian’s General Store in Old San Simeon Village on Saturday, April 6, to honor the 83,000-acre Hearst Ranch and the 2005 conservation agreement that protects the land.





Dawn Dunlap, vice president/incoming grand president of the statewide Native Daughters of the Golden West, said the agreement “curtails any subdivision or large-scale development of the ranch” in her speech at the event.

Dunlap was joined by Karen Fini, the group’s grand president this year; Carey Pearce, grand president of the statewide Native Sons of the Golden West; Stephen Hearst, vice president of the Hearst Corp. and general manager of its western properties and the great grandson of William Randolph Hearst. Stephen Hearst was the instigator of the conservation agreement between the state, the corporation and California Rangeland Trust.