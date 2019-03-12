Cambria filmmaker lands documentary in SLO International Film Festival

Cambria filmmaker Carlos Plummer is at it again, and this time his documentary will hit the Fremont Theater screen at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 14. The 24-minute film, “Becoming Rich,” is about San Luis Obispo magician, prankster, YouTube celeb, mentalist and family man Rich Ferguson.
The showing is part of the Central Coast Filmmakers’ Showcase of the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival (SLOIFF). Ferguson and Plummer are expected to attend, and the entertainer is expected to “work his magic” on the festival itself, Plummer said.
Plummer, a 17-year-old high school senior, and his brother Kyle Plummer, 22, are old hands at film festival showings. The writer-director-producers launched their careers in 2008 with “Indiana Jones & the Crystals of Eternity,” when the siblings were still in grammar school and middle school, respectively.
The Plummers’ documentaries and short films have been presented at various festivals, and some have won awards, including at SLOIFF.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune
#ReadLocal
“Becoming Rich” chronicles Ferguson’s life and rise to fame, from his unconventional childhood to his headless-monster prank in San Luis Obispo’s Bubblegum Alley and romps on the beach in an oversized, brick-colored dinosaur costume. Videos of the latter two pranks helped amass his large online following today.
Tickets to the film are $15 for adults, $12 for students, including the world premiere of the feature documentary, “Tin City.” All festival passes can be used for the screening.
Comments