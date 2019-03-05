Interested in your solar-power options in Cambria? Attend this free event

A free program exploring solar-power options will be presented at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 10, at Linn’s Easy As Pie, 4251 Bridge Street.
Solar advocate William Seavey of Cambria, who wrote the book “The Solar Solution,” organized and will lead the presentation, which is to include representatives from Solarponics, Sunrun and the SLO nonprofit Sunwork.org.
Seavey has his own DIY back-up solar-power system, which he explains in the book and at www.powerfromsun.com.
He said in a recent email interview that “PG&E’s bankruptcy does not mean that the power will ever go off, although new provisions may require PG&E to shut off for periods during high fire and wind threats in parts of California. Also, it appears rates will go way up to compensate for litigation claims and improved infrastructure (undergrounding, better electrical poles etc).”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune
#ReadLocal
Seavey said few on the North Coast have solar photovoltaic (solar PV) now. With it, he said, “It is possible to be completely ‘off the grid’ or tied to the grid with net metering, which will allow energy cost offsets.”
The “Solar Alternatives to PG&E” program “will answer questions of a technical and cost nature, as many people are confused by the subject.”
He noted, however, that “solar may not be appropriate in many cases, such as long-term amortization or lack of available and continuous sunlight.”
There’s no charge to attend the “Solar Alternatives to PG&E” program. Registration at billseavey@gmail.com in advance is encouraged.
Comments