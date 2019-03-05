Cambria housing development currently underway will add 20 houses right downtown

Housing subdivisions are a rarity in Cambria, but there’s a 20-unit development happening there now, right downtown on Main Street.





Castle Cottages is located on about 2 acres of land at 1460 Main St., between the Cambria Faire, Cambria Grammar School and Santa Rosa Creek.

Construction is well underway on the first half dozen or so of Skyline-constructed, two-bedroom, two-bath manufactured-housing units in the former Rod & Reel Mobile Home Park.

Jay Chiasson of Navigators Real Estate in Morro Bay has the listing for the development.

The 1,050-to-1,300-square-foot homes include kitchen appliances, upscale countertops, a choice of four interior-finish styles, parking to the front or side of the home and street-side guest parking. Chiasson said sales prices start at $385,000 plus monthly space rent of $485, plus utility charges.

The community for residents ages 55 and up is in a mid-village downtown location, Chiasson said.

The development is quite a change from the inexpensive-housing opportunities offered for decades there until 2004, when the last owners/renters of the mobile homes were required to leave because their units were going to be removed, sold or destroyed.

In recent years, recreational-vehicle units have been allowed to rent spaces there, but that use will stop, Chiasson said.

He described the complex as a “single-level condo project, a lifestyle community with a great mix of locals who’ve been here a long time and a blend of people who’ve been visiting for a long time.”

Chiasson said that so far, most of his prospective clients for Castle Cottages have been: Retirees seeking to downsize into a smaller, easier-to-manage home; people from metropolitan areas looking for a second home; and Cambria residents hoping parents, in-laws or other relatives can live closer in their golden years.

He said several clients have tentatively selected their spaces and are mulling over the different models.