North Coast Advisory Council won’t hold election, representatives appointed

The North Coast Advisory Council won’t hold a 2019 election, according to a unanimous vote Feb. 20, because the number of applicants nearly matched the number of open seats, and those applicants had already agreed among themselves who would be the primary representatives in each area.
The council gives Supervisor Bruce Gibson and other county officials advice, community input and information about the area the group covers (Monterey County line to Villa Creek to the Santa Lucia Ridge, including Cambria, San Simeon, Harmony and Ragged Point).
The unpaid, volunteer council members also provide a monthly public forum where representatives and citizens can learn about, comment on and discuss issues of land use, zoning, traffic, public services, community growth and quality of life.
For the 2019-2020 council year, new representatives for the odd-numbered areas will include: Mark Cantor as the alternate for Area 3; Paul Gillian and Jamie McLeod for Area 7.
Continuing representatives for those areas will be: Hank Krzcuik, primary representative for Area 1 (no alternate yet); Marjorie Sewell, primary for Area 3; and Mike Lyons, primary, and Bruce Marchese for Area 5.
Areas 1, 3, 5 and 7 respectively cover San Simeon, Park Hill/Seaclift Estates, downtown and the area between Highway 1 and Main Street, and mid-Lodge Hill. For area maps and details about NCAC, go to www.ncacslo.org.
People with concerns, suggestions or questions about the area in which they live or work can contact their representatives and attend the NCAC meetings held at Rabobank, 1030 Main St., at 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month except December.
