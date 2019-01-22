‘Cedric’ is the fourth California condor since November to be released above San Simeon

The California condor named Cedric — released Dec. 28, 2018 — is the fourth juvenile from a cohort of six of the giant birds to be set free from the mountains above San Simeon since November.
Named after a “Harry Potter” character, Cedric is said to be a “very easy-going bird… rarely gets into altercations with the others,” according to Ventana Wildlife Society (VWS) interns who oversee the release of these juveniles.
“Cedric has been staying close to the release site with the other three released birds, so that’s perfect,” said Joe Burnett, senior wildlife biologist-coordinator for VWS.
California condors — with wingspans of 9 1/2 feet — were near extinction in the 1980s until a captive breeding program was launched. Twenty juvenile Condors have now been released in San Luis Obispo County since 2016.
The goal of the VWS is to have the mountainous region east of San Simeon become home to these roughly 2-year-old juveniles, which will reach maturity at age 5, then mate and, all being well, establish a colony to be visited by other condors from throughout the state.
Find more information on the Condor Recovery Program and on how hunters may obtain non-lead ammo — the use of which will become illegal statewide in July — at www.ventanaws.org.
