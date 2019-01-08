Cambria CSD looks to 2019 goals, seeks public participation

The Cambria Community Services District board is inviting constituents to participate as official advisors to the CSD’s governing process.
People who want to have direct input into actions and policies of Cambria’s Community Services District Board of Directors can apply to fill a total of 11 vacancies on the district’s three standing committees: three on finance, three on resources/infrastructure and five on the new Policy Committee.
Current members can apply. The board hopes to get more applications than it has vacancies to fill, providing the CSD with a wide range of “brain trust” volunteers.
Townhall
At a Jan. 3 town-hall meeting, board decided to revise their two standing committees and add the Policy Standing Committee, which will focus on planning priorities and be guided by an as-yet unwritten district mission statement.
That mission statement is one of two goals that the board will concentrate on in 2019, according to their discussion and subsequent votes at the townhall meeting. The other goal for 2019 is an emphasis on public outreach, as recommended by Paavo Ogren, the district’s new strategic and organization advisor.
The directors parceled off to their standing and ad hoc committees many of the other potential goals on a long list, and then decided which board members would participate in which committees.
A director can act as an ex-officio member of a standing committee, chairing meetings, helping to set agendas, but not voting unless their aye or nay is required as a tie breaker.
Director Amanda Rice will chair the policy committee, Director Donn Howell will chair the committee on resources and infrastructure and Director Cindy Steidel will chair the finance committee.
Ad hoc committees consist of two board members. For instance, Steidel and Board President David Pierson comprise the emergency services ad hoc, with both working with various emergency agencies and the Cambria FireSafe Focus Group.
Pierson’s already involved in the latter. In fact, on Wednesday, Jan. 9, he was expected to be confirmed as moderator of that group, succeeding former county supervisor Shirley Bianchi.
The board president has had high praise for the Focus Group, including at the CSD board’s Dec. 13 and Jan. 3 meetings, at the former calling the group “the most effective volunteer civilian group I’ve been on, ever. They’re on top of it.”
But even though ad hoc committees don’t include constituent members, under the board’s expanded focus on public outreach, directors serving on those committees surely will take and carefully consider related comments and suggestions from the public.
The other ad hoc committees and their director-members include:
Hiring a general manager, Pierson and Rice.
Sustainable Water Facility, the permanent development permit for it and the Buildout Reduction Plan, Pierson and Rice.
Audit, Pierson and Steidel.
Getting the district’s new financial software online, Howell and Director Harry Farmer.
Directors acting in liaison positions for the board include Howell for the North Coast Advisory Council, Farmer to Friends of Fiscalini Ranch and the Cambria Forest Committee, and Rice to the San Simeon CSD.
