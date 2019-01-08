Have questions on vacation rentals on the North Coast? NCAC is providing answers

County officials know that some North Coast residents have vacations-rental questions, problems, concerns and even plans for their own vacation-rental homes, and those officials are coming to Cambria to hear all about it and make note of questions that attendees ask.
Supervisor Bruce Gibson and San Luis Obispo County Deputy Planning Director Rob Fitzroy are to attend the North Coast Advisory Council’s brief forum about vacation rental issues. The forum starts at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16 (Rabobank, 1070 Main St.).
The forum will be followed by the council’s regular January meeting, which is expected to start as usual at 6:30 p.m., although some carry-over comments and questions on vacation rentals may be taken at the meeting, if time allows.
The forum is designed to explain the county’s regulations, the rights and responsibilities of the people who own vacation-rental homes and the rights and responsibilities of the neighbors around them. A lengthy fact sheet will be provided.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
But the main reason for the forum is for officials to hear in person from Cambrians and residents of San Simeon. Cambria vacation rentals are governed by a detailed county ordinance, but San Simeon’s are not.
The officials may provide answers to simple questions at the forum, but detailed responses will be given at the council’s Feb. 20 meeting.
The forum is the first in a series of community conversations the council plans to host.
Election
NCAC also is preparing for its 2019 election, to be held on April 2 for representative and alternate positions in areas 1, 3, 5 and 7 (respectively San Simeon, Park Hill/Seaclift Estates, downtown and the area between Highway 1 and Main Street, and mid-Lodge Hill).
Appointed business and Latino interest positions are also open this year, so applicants are being sought to fill those posts.
For details and the required “condition of service form,” go to www.ncacslo.org, which also includes maps of each NCAC area.
Candidates, who must be 18 years old and live in the area they want to represent, must complete and submit that form by 6 p.m. Feb. 15.
Send applications to NCAC, P.O. Box 533, Cambria CA 93428. The election will be held at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St.
For further information, contact John Nixon at 805-203-5107.
Comments