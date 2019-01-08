Beautify Cambria to hold forum on light pollution

John Barentine, director of public policy for the International Dark Sky Association, will be the keynote speaker at a Beautify Cambria community forum about certifying Cambria as a Dark Skies Community.
The two-hour forum starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Santa Rosa Catholic Church hall, 1174 Main St.
Presentation topics will include: Nighttime safety and security, optimizing sleep, how lighting affects wildlife, the cultural heritage of the night sky, county lighting codes and outdoor lighting options. There’ll also be a display and sale of lighting fixtures.
Food and drink will be served. A $5 donation is appreciated; advance payment reserves a seat. RSVPs are requested; email darkskies@beautifycambria.org or by calling 805-927-1934.
