Coast Union High students excel in cyber-security competition

A team from Coast Union High School continues to excel in the CyberPatriot program, a competition that highlights cyber-security — a highly sought after skill in this era of computer hacking and other digital crimes against individuals, organizations and the federal government.
The program, created by the Air Force Association, inspires K-12 students to work toward careers in cyber security and other related sciences.
Under the leadership of Coast Union’s Pathways/Dual Enrollment Instructor, Ayen Johnson, the teams (including Luis Plascencia, Trent Ferguson, Darian and Jonathan Jewel, Magnus Marhaler, Nate Markham, Caiden Kennedy, Fernando Sepulveda, and Jack Bruce) have now finished the qualifying rounds — and have qualified to move on in the competition.
Their combined scores during the second round in the current competition (193 and 301 out of 2400 teams held on Dec. 7) means they have reached the highest tier, Platinum. They will need to be “in the top 25 percent in order to go on the semi-finals,” Johnson explained in an email interview.
“I am very proud of both teams and I can see them moving on and making the semifinals (on Jan. 12)“, said Johnson.
Ultimately, the top 12 California CyberPatriot teams will go to Washington, D.C., for the Nationals.
