Cambria CSD to hold town-hall to discuss 2019 goals

Cambrians will gather with their community services district directors for a special town-hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, to discuss the agency’s goals, committees and other issues. As usual, the meeting will be held at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St.
Among the issues that Cambria Community Services District Board directors discussed and/or voted upon during its four-hour-plus Dec. 13 meeting were:
• Electing David Pierson as board president and Harry Farmer as vice president.
• Hiring Oceano CSD GM Paavo Ogren as a halftime advisor for strategic and organizational issues for six months ($99 an hour).
• Hiring retiring district engineer Bob Gresens as a retired annuitant advisor at $70 an hour for six months. He’s worked for CCSD for nearly 20 years.
• Wrestling with the best way to buy a new heavy-duty truck and 3,200-pound service crane ($57,000 in cash out of the wastewater department funds). The eventual vote was 3-2, with directors Amanda Rice and newly elected Board President David Pierson voting against it.
• Appointing Teri Lord to the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Commission. She has served as an alternate for two years.
• Working toward revising the district’s definition of affordable housing, perhaps to “moderate and workforce” from “lower income.” An ad hoc board committee will work with district counsel on the wording. Rice and Director Cindy Steidel are on that committee.
• Setting dates for the next two month’s meetings and discussing the possibility of having two regular meetings a month (perhaps one of those each month to be held in the evening). They plan to revisit that topic during their Jan. 17 meeting, which starts at 2 p.m.
