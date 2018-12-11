Looking for holiday activities? Cambria has plenty to choose from

As if you hadn’t noticed, North Coast holiday festivities are in full swing. Sunday, Dec. 16, promises to be a busy day, with several musical events:
• Cambria Chorale’s second performance of its “Holiday by the Sea — That’s Where I Want to Be” concert at Community Presbyterian Church is at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets, $20, at the Cambria Chamber of Commerce, the Joslyn Center, from a chorale member, from www.cambriachorale.org/index.html or www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3740188 or at the door.
• Put a Little Jazz in your Christmas features Charlie and Sandi Shoemake with bassist Dylan Johnson performing holiday and winter songs with a jazzy flavor. Performances at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16 at Harmony Café, 824 Main St. For reservations, call 805-927-0179 or email charlie@talsanmusic.com.
• Painted Sky Studios will host an evening concert of Celtic guitar and violin at 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16. Musicians Tony McManus and Julia Toaspern will perform. Tickets, $20; for reservations, call 805-927-8330. To sample the music, go to www.tonymcmanus.com.
Continuing events include:
• Hearst Castle holiday tours, including the night tours with the sounds of the season and docents in period costumes.
• Cambria Christmas Market at the Cambria Pines Lodge (Burton Drive) and Cambria Nursery and Florist (2801 Eton Road at Burton) with close to two million LED holiday lights, a holiday market, food, beverages, entertainment, Santa Claus and more through Dec. 23. Ticket prices vary by date. For details and tickets, go to cambriachristmasmarket.com/.
• Holiday Dinnertainment, an original musical farce by Eric Stein is at 7:30 p.m. on the Cambria Center for the Arts (CCAT) stage at 1350 Main St., Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 23. For details, go to www.cambriacenterforthearts.org. For tickets, $25, go to my805tix.com/organizations/cambria-center-for-the-arts-theatre.
