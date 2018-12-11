The Cambrian

Looking for holiday activities? Cambria has plenty to choose from

By Kathe Tanner

December 11, 2018 11:50 AM

Donna Hoppe of Cambria gazes up at the lighted ‘tunnel’ which greets visitors to the new Christmas Market in this 2012 file photo.
Donna Hoppe of Cambria gazes up at the lighted ‘tunnel’ which greets visitors to the new Christmas Market in this 2012 file photo. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
Donna Hoppe of Cambria gazes up at the lighted ‘tunnel’ which greets visitors to the new Christmas Market in this 2012 file photo. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

As if you hadn’t noticed, North Coast holiday festivities are in full swing. Sunday, Dec. 16, promises to be a busy day, with several musical events:

• Cambria Chorale’s second performance of its “Holiday by the Sea — That’s Where I Want to Be” concert at Community Presbyterian Church is at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets, $20, at the Cambria Chamber of Commerce, the Joslyn Center, from a chorale member, from www.cambriachorale.org/index.html or www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3740188 or at the door.

• Put a Little Jazz in your Christmas features Charlie and Sandi Shoemake with bassist Dylan Johnson performing holiday and winter songs with a jazzy flavor. Performances at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16 at Harmony Café, 824 Main St. For reservations, call 805-927-0179 or email charlie@talsanmusic.com.

• Painted Sky Studios will host an evening concert of Celtic guitar and violin at 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16. Musicians Tony McManus and Julia Toaspern will perform. Tickets, $20; for reservations, call 805-927-8330. To sample the music, go to www.tonymcmanus.com.

Continuing events include:

• Hearst Castle holiday tours, including the night tours with the sounds of the season and docents in period costumes.

• Cambria Christmas Market at the Cambria Pines Lodge (Burton Drive) and Cambria Nursery and Florist (2801 Eton Road at Burton) with close to two million LED holiday lights, a holiday market, food, beverages, entertainment, Santa Claus and more through Dec. 23. Ticket prices vary by date. For details and tickets, go to cambriachristmasmarket.com/.

• Holiday Dinnertainment, an original musical farce by Eric Stein is at 7:30 p.m. on the Cambria Center for the Arts (CCAT) stage at 1350 Main St., Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 23. For details, go to www.cambriacenterforthearts.org. For tickets, $25, go to my805tix.com/organizations/cambria-center-for-the-arts-theatre.

  Comments  