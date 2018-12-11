Ceremony in Cambria to honor vets with holiday wreaths at gravesites

Military supporters and other community members will gather at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, in the Cambria Community Cemetery at the hilltop end of Bridge Street for a brief Wreaths Across America Day ceremony honoring veterans, after which volunteers will place holiday wreaths at all military gravesites.
After that, participants will continue their efforts at the Catholic cemetery adjacent to Old Santa Rosa Chapel, 2353 Main St.
American Legion Post No. 432 in Cambria ordered approximately 500 wreaths this year, according to past commander Dave Ehlers.
The local event that begins at 6005 Bridge St. is one of more than 1,400 simultaneous ceremonies on land and sea, all across the U.S. and beyond, according to www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org. All the commemorations coordinate time-wise with the flagship event at noon in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia (which means a ceremony in Hawaii starts really early, according to Jay Burbank, current commander of the Cambria post).
In 2017, the donation-funded national effort laid more than 1.5 million memorial wreaths. A Wreaths Across America parade from Harrington, Maine, to Arlington is known as the nation’s largest veterans’ parade.
For local details, call Ehlers at 805-927-1876.
