Celebrate the season in Cambria. Your guide to all of this month’s events

Celebrating the season is in full swing on the North Coast.





The Cambria Christmas Market lights up the Cambria Pines Lodge forest and Cambria Nursery most nights through Dec. 23, with nearly 2 million LED lights, entertainment, food, vendors and more.

Hearst Castle’s main areas are decked out and dressed up for holiday tours day and night. During the latter, the seasonal spirit is accented by docents in period attire.

SIGN UP

CYBER MONDAY SALE! Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday! SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kristi Yegge reads a magazine in the Hearst Castle assembly room during the Christmas season, 2005. Dan Falat said participation in tours held the week prior to and after Christmas was 36,234 in 2017, compared with 44,793 the previous year. Cambrian file photo

Songs of the Season

The annual holiday musicale that benefits Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve happens from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Fog’s End Barn, 2735 Main St. The “Songs for the Season” event includes food, wine, camaraderie, drawing prizes and, of course, seasonal music.

Tickets, $20, are available at the Cambria Chamber of Commerce, 767 Main St. or the Friends office, 604 Main Street. For details, call 805-927-2856 or email ffrpcambria@sbcglobal.net.

Dinnertainment at CCAT

The world premiere showing of Erik Stein’s funny holiday “Dinnertainment” play runs through Dec. 23 at the Cambria Center for the Arts Theater, 1350 Main St. The show directed by Lisa Woske includes five original holiday tunes written by Paul Marszalkowski and choreography by Shirley Kirkes-Mar. The cast includes CCAT theater manager Jill Turnbow, CUHS alum Tony Costa, Danielle McNamara, Jo Jackson, Garrett Larsen, Tara Brinkman and Josh Gamble. Shirley Kirks-Mar does choreography for the dance numbers.

Tickets, $25, are at MY805TIX.com or at the CCAT office.

Hospitality Night

Another annual tradition in Cambria is Hospitality Night, this year on Thursday, Dec. 6, when downtown businesses stay open late to welcome and thank their loyal customers and new ones.

To ease the parking crunch, the Cambria Trolley will offer free rides from 5 to 8 p.m. between East and West villages.

Lights on the town’s holiday tree will be lit when Santa arrives by Cambria Fire Department engine at approximately 5 p.m. at the Cambria Historical Museum (Burton Drive and Center Street). Photos with Santa will be taken soon thereafter.

Dancers by the Sea will flash dance about 5:15 in that same area, and then again at 5:45 p.m. at Main and Arlington streets in West Village.

Meanwhile, in West Village at 5:30 p.m., Town Crier Bev Praver will start the festivities in front of the Chamber of Commerce, 767 Main St. Free hot dogs will be served there, too.

At 6 p.m., Cambria Chorale will sing seasonal songs at the Joslyn Center, 950 Main St.; cookies and punch will be served.

Here’s a sampling of the Hospitality Night offerings at various businesses:

East Village

• S’mores bars by the Cambria 4-H and drawings at Among Friends, 2254 Main St.

• Coffee, hot chocolate and oat-bar cookies at Mojo’s Village Bean, 2320 Main St.

• Champagne for adults at Ocean Heir, 2024 Main St.

• Refreshments and a 20 percent discount store-wide at A Matter of Taste, 4120 Burton Drive

• Hot spiced cider and 20 percent off store-wide at GOWA, 4009 West St.

• Wine for adults, cider and 25 percent off rocks and crystals at I Love Rocks, 4015 West St.

West Village

• Shoppers will get fairy dust, herbal tea and tea treats at Verde, 778 Main St.

• Cutruzzola, 555 Main St., will serve baked treats and offer adults complimentary wine tastings.

• The Love Story Project, 734 Main St., will have its photo booth open for business.

• Ephraim Pottery, 728 Main St., will hold a drawing for a handmade ornament.

Among other North Coast holiday events are:

• Dec. 8, the Lions Club’s holiday party for youngsters at the Pinedorado grounds is free.

• Dec. 9, Community Chorale concert at Community Presbyterian Church. Tickets at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3740188 or at the door.