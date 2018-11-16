Cambria is gearing up for the holidays. Here’s a guide of upcoming events

Organizers are gearing up for some North Coast holiday experiences that have been providing cherished memories for years. Tickets to most of them are available now.





Attendees, too, are planning ahead, filling in the blanks in their holiday calendars.

Among the events are:

• Happening now through the end of the year, holiday tours of Hearst Castle, including special evening tours of the state park monument all done up in its seasonal finery. Tickets at hearstcastle.org.

• Friday, Nov. 23-Dec. 23: Cambria Christmas Market at Cambria Pines Lodge. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

• Nov. 27: Festival of Trees dinner and auction, now under the auspices of the Rotary Club of Cambria. Tickets at the Cambria Chamber of Commerce, 767 Main St.

• Dec. 6: Cambria’s free Hospitality Night sponsored by the Cambria Chamber of Commerce and downtown businesses (later in the year than it has been in the past).

• Dec. 8: The Lions Club’s holiday party for youngsters at the Pinedorado grounds is free.

• Dec. 9: Community Chorale concert at Community Presbyterian Church. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com or at the door.

• And various events at the Cambria Center for the Arts (CCAT Theater), Old Santa Rosa Chapel, Vineyard Church, some wineries and other businesses.

Tree auction

The auction event starts at 5 p.m. with champagne and appetizers at the Cambria Pines Lodge. A full no-host bar will be available. A buffet dinner, including grilled chicken, will start about 6 p.m., with auctioneer Ron Castadio starting the bidding process about 7 p.m.

Tickets are $50.

North Coast Rotarians took on the tree auction after “the chamber board decided it should be doing more stuff for businesses, rather than fundraisers,” said auction co-chairwoman Sue Robinson. “Rotary thought it was a good fit for us, because we like to do things for the community.”

Fulfilling that function further, all net proceeds from other fundraising efforts at the event will be split among the nonprofits that will benefit directly from the auction of the 21 donated, decorated trees and wreaths.

Those nonprofits include: Rotary Club of Cambria; Friends of the Elephant Seals; Leffingwell High School Scholarship Fund; Coast Union High School baseball, drama and interact clubs (separately); Santa Rosa Church, Santa Rosa Men's Club and Old Santa Rosa Chapel (separately); RISE; American Legion Troop Support Services and Auxiliary (separately); University Women Scholarship Fund; Cambria YMCA After-School Program; ArtBeat; Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve; Meals on Wheels; and Pacific Wildlife Care.

Two trees, one donated by Tish Rogers and the other by Brian Sheridan, each will benefit a charity selected by the winner.

Other donors have chosen to participate through sponsorships, such as the lodge, Robin’s restaurant, Roger Robinson, Otis Archie and John and Christel Chesney. Sponsorships, $100 each, are still available.

For details, call Sue Robinson at 805-927-2597.